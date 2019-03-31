|
February 22, 1952 - March 27, 2019
With heavy hearts the family of Eberardo "Lalo" Pizaña announce that Lalo was called to the Lord at 3:34pm on Wednesday March 27, 2019, at the age of 67. He was born on February 22, 1952 and had a passion for enjoying the people he was surrounded by. He was known for his love of cooking, tejano, his infections smile and his kind & compassionate spirit. He will be dearly missed by his nieces, nephews and numerous other family and friends. Lalo is reunited in heaven with his wife Alicia of 37 years, Father Federico, brothers, Manuel, Efrain and sister Ludivina. He's survived by mother Paula, son Gabriel (Kim), daughter Susan, grandkids, Araseli, Christopher, Avery, Ellis, siblings, Federico, Teresa, Letty, Edith, Olga. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 1pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A formal procession will depart the funeral home at 10:30am on Thursday, April 4, 2019 for an 11am Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019