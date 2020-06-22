EBONY ASHLEY CHRISTIAN LOCKLEAR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EBONY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ebony Ashley Christian Locklear passed away June 4, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born Ebony Ashley Christian to Michael Anthony Christian and Valerie Ann Renfurm on December 9, 1979 in Panama City, Panama.

Santanas Locklear married Ebony on November 11, 1999 in Wichita Falls, Texas and they started their family together in 2000. Their children are Deion, Saniya, and Santanas. Ebony started her career in the Air Force and retired as Staff Sergeant at the Air Force Personnel Center.

She loved writing poetry, listening to music, graphic design, and watching her Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Cowboys. She was a true sports fanatic and an amazing mother who loved her children dearly.

She is survived by her Husband: Santanas Locklear Sr; Children: Deion Ajani Locklear, Saniya Ashley Locklear, and Santanas Keith Locklear Jr; Father: Michael Anthony (Carmon) Christian Sr; Mother: Valerie Ann Renfurm; Grandmothers: Ann Thomas, Sarah Harden; Older Sister: Francesca Angelica Christian;

Brother: Michael Anthony (Andrea) Christian; and Sister: Bianca Christian; Father In-law: Kenneth (Shirley) Locklear; Mother-In-Law: Phyllis (Frank) Felton; Brother-In-Laws: Kenneth Locklear Jr, Tavarus (Shanna) Locklear, Cedrick McGriff; and Sister-In-Laws: Tara (Larry) Green, Keisha (Mack) McMillon, Santoria Felton, Tanzania (Ralph) Hill; and a host of Uncles, Aunties, Cousins, Family, and Friends.

Ebony we love you and we will miss you - The Locklear and Christian Families.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Zoeller Funeral Home
615 Landa
New Braunfels, TX 78130
8306252349
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved