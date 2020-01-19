|
A little more than a decade ago, Ed Collie's life began anew. He shed beliefs and philosophies that no longer served him, broke away from an unfulfilling relationship, reunited with his daughters, and reassessed how he wanted to live. He embraced music, art, writing, photography, and took up painting just months before he died. Ed loved nothing more than spending a day in a museum, a nature preserve or visiting giant turtles in their habitat. He loved to travel and won sales trips to Barcelona, the Danube, Costa Rica, Panama, and South Korea. He visited with his daughters in Texas, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Vermont, his friends in Utah, and enjoyed hiking and each locale's nature and art. And he did all of this with a vibrant, contagious smile that never faded. He expressed his artistic side with a collection of bright beautiful shirts, an impressive collection of custom Vans, and several pairs of stylish glasses He was the best-smelling man you'll ever meet. And he was so, so kind and caring. When you talked to Ed, he really listened. He was a generous supporter of arts and conservation organizations, most recently including the Turtle Survival Alliance. He'd grown up losing people – first his younger brother, then his mom and dad. His grandparents raised him in San Antonio. He got started in the auto industry at Riata Cadillac in San Antonio.
His career took him all over South Texas and finally landed him in the Dallas/Fort Worth area where he served as Parts Manager for three of the Freeman dealerships. Edgar Bert Collie III died Tuesday, December 17th at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. His heart stopped. Ed is deeply missed by his daughters Ariell (Benny) Slater, Ashley (Brian) Pappal, Brandy (Brian) Ganus, and Stephanie (Matthew) Ward, his grandchildren Pelagia and Maddox Slater, Trent Cathey, Riley Loyd, the dear friends he counted among his family, Mike Stein, Randy Markey, Lisa Renner, David Pierson, and Rhonda Black, his beloved poodle, Lucy, and a host of people who knew they could rely on Ed's devotion. A celebration of life will be held in Dallas later in 2020.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020