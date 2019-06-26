|
June 11, 1922 - June 22, 2019
Eda Doris Flora born in Floresville, Texas on June 11, 1922 went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2019 at the age of 97. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband James E. "Jimmy" Flora, parents James E. "Jim" Tipton and Jettie Lou Cale Tipton, and sister, Jamie Robertson. Survivors include her loving children Patricia (Alvin) Sitchler, Brenda (Larry) Dunn, and James Clifton Flora, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and other loving family members and friends.
The family is indebted to her physician and friend, Michael Lichtenstein, M.D., her friends and the staff at the Forum at Lincoln Heights who truly welcomed Doris into their family and the dedicated staff of Heart To Heart Hospice and Griswold Home Care who lovingly cared for her during her short illness.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral service will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church Chapel. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 26, 2019