Eddie Brookbank
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Eddie Brookbank "Brooky" went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on August 27, 1952. He retired from Glazer's; continued his passion for family and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his mother Caroline Collins; sister, Rose Kleppinger; and grandparents Carmen and Manuel Bernal.

Eddie is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Belinda Brookbank; his two children, Edward Brookbank and Shannon Martinez – spouse (Andrew); his two grandchildren, Amber Martinez and Andrew Martinez Jr.; his brother, Carlos Brookbank; and numerous family and friends.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Rd 78237– will be limited to only 75 people in the building at a time.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10 from 5 PM – 9 PM with Rosary at 7 PM. Procession will depart, Thursday June 11 at 10:15 AM and arrive at Holy Rosary Catholic Church – 159 Camino Santa Maria 78228 – Mass at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park – 1701 Austin Hwy 78218. Face coverings required at all times.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
2104340595
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved