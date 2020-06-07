Eddie Brookbank "Brooky" went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on August 27, 1952. He retired from Glazer's; continued his passion for family and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his mother Caroline Collins; sister, Rose Kleppinger; and grandparents Carmen and Manuel Bernal.

Eddie is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Belinda Brookbank; his two children, Edward Brookbank and Shannon Martinez – spouse (Andrew); his two grandchildren, Amber Martinez and Andrew Martinez Jr.; his brother, Carlos Brookbank; and numerous family and friends.

Due to restrictions on public gatherings, the visitation at Funeraria del Angel Trevino – 226 Cupples Rd 78237– will be limited to only 75 people in the building at a time.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 10 from 5 PM – 9 PM with Rosary at 7 PM. Procession will depart, Thursday June 11 at 10:15 AM and arrive at Holy Rosary Catholic Church – 159 Camino Santa Maria 78228 – Mass at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park – 1701 Austin Hwy 78218. Face coverings required at all times.