Eddie Lee Wortes was born August 7, 1930, in Shaw, Mississippi, the son of Edna Mae Davis. In San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 25, 2020, Eddie made his transition into his new life at the age of 89.
Eddie, who grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, graduated with the Manassas High School Class of 1950. A natural polymath with a flexible intellect and sharp wit, Eddie was the first Manassas student to simultaneously achieve the ranks of Class President, Class Clown, and valedictorian who was awarded a full scholarship to attend university. Remarkably, he managed to accomplish such while laboring to help support his mother's household—having entered the world of work as a young boy who made his first earnings setting pins at the bowling alley—and finding time to develop his skills as an athlete, a talented vocalist, and one of Memphis' youngest radio personalities. After enlisting to serve in the United States Air Force in 1952, he rose through the ranks in record time, achieving multiple distinctions during his tenure.
Eddie traveled extensively before meeting his wife, fellow Air Force service member Sarah Elizabeth "Essie" Dunlap, whom he married in Washington D.C., in 1960. He eventually settled with his wife and two children in their chosen city of San Antonio, Texas in 1971—a place which became his home for the next 49 years. He committed himself to providing a stable environment for his family, ultimately retiring from three careers and from a working life spanning almost 70 years in totality.
During his time in the Air Force, Eddie made crucial contributions to his chosen field of biomedical engineering, establishing standard protocols and practices—many of which formed vital groundwork for the discipline today—while implementing state-of-the-art clinical systems and facilities across the globe. After retiring from the Air Force in 1971, he continued to apply his skills and knowledge as a civil servant at Lackland Air Force Base until his second retirement following more than 20 years of service. Perennially unsatisfied with the prospect of idle time, he set about a third career as a public school bus driver for the Northside Independent School District—a position in which he served for over 12 years and was known affectionately among his students as "Mr. Eddie" and "Grandpa". Even after retiring for the third and final time, he occupied himself as a volunteer among several community and non-profit organizations. He was an involved church member throughout his adult life, actively serving at Reconciled East End Church of God and Macedonia Baptist Church before finding his final church home with Living Faith Community Church.
An avid bowler, animal lover, jazz aficionado, occasional poet, and lighthearted soul who was generous to a fault, he is remembered by friends and family as one who met life's challenges with equanimity as well as humor. A natural performer, he enjoyed being at the center of attention, but much more than that, he loved directing his attention toward helping others become the best versions of themselves.
He is survived by his daughter Sloane and grandson Derrick. He was preceded in death by his mother, his wife, his son Trevor Wortes, and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Living Faith Community Church, 1715 Grandstand Dr., San Antonio, Texas.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to a .