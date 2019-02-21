|
November 10, 1940 - February 19, 2019
Eddie Lynn Cliffe, a resident of San Antonio, TX went to be with the Lord on February 19, 2019. He was the son of Edward Royce and Cleo Belle Cliffe. He was born in Houston, TX on November 10, 1940 in a family home. Survived by wife of 25 years, June Cliffe; sister Betty Sue Sundin; daughters Janna (Andy) Keller, Julie Cliffe (Trey Brangan, fiancé), and Jaime (Abe) Frias; grandchildren Ann-Marie Keller, Noah Keller, Madilynn Frias; many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He attended Brackenridge High School where he met June and they became high school sweethearts. After high school, he worked for the City of San Antonio as a city planner then moved on to IBM and worked for them for over 30 years and received many awards and accolades. After he retired, he worked as a contractor with TSS, a subsidiary of IBM. Eddie later started his own business, Anchor Home Inspections, where he loved working for himself for over 10 years.
He was always an active member in his church family by being president of church council, helping to start a new church; St. Andrew Lutheran; baseball/ softball leagues and, always doing anything for his family and friends.
Eddie enjoyed so many hobbies which included hunting, fishing and was an avid sports fan. He was also involved in the Olympic Torch Run in 1993, was still involved in the Brackenridge Alumni Association. Eddie later enjoyed attending his grand children's activities and was their biggest fan!
He will continue to serve others by donating his body to research. His celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 24th, at 2:00 p.m., Abiding Presence Lutheran Church, 14700 San Pedro Ave., San Antonio, Texas 78232. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the church in his name or to .
Published in Express-News on Feb. 21, 2019