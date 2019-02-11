|
|
January 28, 1966 - February 8, 2019
Eddie Molina, 53, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019.
Eddie was born January 28, 1966, in Beeville, Texas, to Vidal Valdez Molina and Irma (Amador) Feagin. He was a terminal manager in the oil and gas and trucking business. Raised in George West, Texas, he was a member of St. George Catholic Church. He loved riding motorcycles and playing cards with family and friends. Fishing was his passion and he loved playing softball as an outfielder. He was terrible at returning tools.
Eddie was preceded in death by his grandmother, Teresa Valdez Molina.
He is survived by his loving family which includes his parents, Vidal (Carmen) Molina of George West and Irma Feagin of San Antonio; his wife, Carrie Wade-Meyer of San Antonio; his children, Matthew (Blanca) Molina of Harlingen, Michael (Aubree) Molina of Live Oak, Eric Molina of La Feria and Ian Molina and Alexandria Hoeker, both of San Antonio; grandchildren, Mia Ordaz and Mateo Ordaz-Molina, both of Harlingen; and siblings, Joe Molina of Corpus Christi, Barbara Molina (Karen Loredo) of Three Rivers, Vidal Zuniga of George West and Gabriel (Janina) Molina of Selma.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, February 10, 2019, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o'clock with Deacon Shayne Katzfey officiating.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, February 11, 2019, at St. George Catholic Church with Father George Johnson officiating.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Molina, Michael Molina, Eric Molina, Gabriel Molina, Joe Molina, Vidal Zuniga and Barbara Molina.
Ian Molina and Alexandria Hoeker will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 11, 2019