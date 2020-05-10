SMSgt (Retired) Eddie Ray Alfred Jr., age 83, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on Monday April 27, 2020. Eddie was born May 28, 1936 in Callaghan, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers (Ralph Alfred and Jerry Alfred) and a granddaughter (Kimberly Pundsack). He is survived by his wife; three brothers (Ronnie Alfred and wife Angela, Tommy Alfred and his wife Terry, Wendell Alfred and his partner Mike); one sister (Betty Jo and husband Wayne Wright); two daughters (Kathy and husband Craig Caudill, Darla and husband Ken Pundsack); three grandsons (Jeff and wife Carrie Pundsack, Clint and wife Cassie Caudill, Josh and wife Jennifer Caudill); one granddaughter (Jenny and husband Mark Rykowski); seven great grandchildren (Ashley Lobdell, Cody Lobdell, Jacy Pundsack, Kenzli Caudill, Aaliyah Caudill, twins Willow and Jax Caudill); and numerous nephews and nieces.Visitation will be Sunday, May 10, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Monday, May 11, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at Colonial Funeral Home. Private interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialuniversal.com for the Alfred family.
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.