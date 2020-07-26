1/1
EDDIE SANCHEZ
1957 - 2020
{ "" }
Eduardo "Eddie" R. Sanchez was received by our Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Eddie was a man who believed in serving others. He worked at Riata/Cavender Cadillac for 44 years. He volunteered for numerous organizations including Blessed Sacrament Church and School, San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo, Knights of Columbus and Alhambras.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rodolfo and Otilia Sanchez. Eddie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elaine Sanchez; children, Courtney Sanchez and Alec Sanchez (Jessica); granddaughter, Emersyn Sanchez; siblings, Frank Sanchez (Gloria), Elia Hernandez (Delio), Christina Hernandez (Lalo), Aurora Hernandez (Rudy), Marcelino Sanchez (Pat) and Estella Leonard (Alan); an aunt and uncle and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to noon, Thursday, July 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78216.

ROSARY

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

8:30 PM

BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH

MASS

THURSDAY, JULY 30

12:00 PM

BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH

Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Services for the mass and interment will be livestreamed and available via the link: https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9281.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic School.

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
08:00 - 08:30 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
JUL
29
Rosary
08:30 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
JUL
30
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
JUL
30
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
JUL
30
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
22 entries
July 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Eddie was so kind to me as a "newby" on the Rodeo Souvenir Committee. I pray that peace will replace your sorrow, and that loving memories will bring you solace.
Lorraine Babcock
Acquaintance
July 25, 2020
Our hearts are broken for your loss. You and your family will always be in our hearts.
Jesse Campos
Family Friend
July 25, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to your family! He was a wonderful person and will be greatly missed.
Ernest/Elodia Hernandez
Friend
July 25, 2020
"I worked with Eddie at Cavender Cadillac for 5 years and he treated everybody with respect and kindness. I can not believe he is gone. I have had lots of customers call and tell me what a great guy he was. He will be missed greatly by all of us at Cavender Cadillac. Fly High my friend." -Glenn Galloway, San Antonio, Texas. July 25, 2020
GLENN GALLOWAY
Coworker
July 25, 2020
Our prayers and sympathies are with you, Eddie, and your family. May your memory remain a blessing for all who knew you. Rest in peace. Catherine and Trey Green
Trey Green
Friend
July 25, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Sanchez Family. I have worked and known Eddie for 15 yrs., since the Cadillac (downtown) location. His memories will be remember and he will be missed dearly. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. God received an Angel in Heaven.
Debbie Garcia
Friend
July 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to his wife and family. Truly thankful to have known and worked with such a serious yet kind and helpful person. He will most definitely be missed. God Bless his heart, family and friends.
(Ex-Coworker/Friend - Cavender Cad. 3yrs)
Yvette Ortiz
Friend
July 24, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Sanchez Family for your loss. I worked with Eddie for 44 plus years (Retired/Co-worker) at Riata/Cavender Cadillac May he rest in peace.
Jesse Montoya
Friend
July 24, 2020
Deepest sympathy to all the Sanchez family.May Eddie RIP in Gods glory
Angie Hernandez
Friend
July 24, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Elaine and his Family for your loss! May he rest in peace. He was a such great person, always happy and willing to help! He will be greatly missed!
Henry and Irene Garcia
Friend
July 24, 2020
Rest in peace my dear cousin. I will hold in my heart all the memories that we shared growing up. Condolences to Elaine and family. God has called an Angel home.
Elvia Sandoval
Family
July 24, 2020
Devastating news of Eddie's passing. Was like a brother to me and his memory and times we worked at Riata Cadillac will always remain in my heart. Sincerest condolences to Elaine and family.
Wanda Barber
Family Friend
July 24, 2020
My condolences to the Sanchez Family Eddie memories will be treasured God Bless I pray for peace and strength at this time of sorrow
Flirinda Falcon
Family Friend
July 24, 2020
I worked with Eddie the last 2 1/2 years. Always a gentleman, but he also had a funny streak. Mostly we had fun comparing grand baby pictures daily. He was such a proud Popow. I miss him greatly and want to send my heartfelt condolences to his family
Sybille Tucker
Coworker
July 23, 2020
He was always ready to lend a hand. Always ready to help, without being asked. He gave freely of himself. God Bless
Michael Aleman
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
My deepest condolences on your loss, Eddie was an awesome friend and child of God. May he be with Gods Speed, R.I.P. my friend
Albert De La Garza
Friend
July 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to all family and friends. May he rest in peace.
Patricia Doria-Moreno
July 23, 2020
My condolences. May he Rest In Peace and go with God.
Antonio Medrano
July 23, 2020
I was so sad to hear of Eddie's passing. He has been my service person at Cavender for many years. He was a great man always had a smile to pass on when I saw him. It was a privilege to have known him.
Anne Hagelstein
Friend
July 23, 2020
Elaine, Courtney, Alec and family - our most heartfelt condolences. Eddie was a great soul that served everyone all the time and brought many of us together. He will be missed. We love you, The Gonzales Family (Annette, Robert, Patrick and Aly)
Annette Gonzales
Family Friend
July 23, 2020
So sorry/what a great fellow/so glad I had the privilege of working with him
Steve Sinclair
Coworker
