Eduardo "Eddie" R. Sanchez was received by our Lord on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Eddie was a man who believed in serving others. He worked at Riata/Cavender Cadillac for 44 years. He volunteered for numerous organizations including Blessed Sacrament Church and School, San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo, Knights of Columbus and Alhambras.

He was preceded in death by his parents Rodolfo and Otilia Sanchez. Eddie is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elaine Sanchez; children, Courtney Sanchez and Alec Sanchez (Jessica); granddaughter, Emersyn Sanchez; siblings, Frank Sanchez (Gloria), Elia Hernandez (Delio), Christina Hernandez (Lalo), Aurora Hernandez (Rudy), Marcelino Sanchez (Pat) and Estella Leonard (Alan); an aunt and uncle and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to noon, Thursday, July 30, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 600 Oblate Drive, San Antonio, Texas 78216.

ROSARY

WEDNESDAY, JULY 29

8:30 PM

BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH

MASS

THURSDAY, JULY 30

12:00 PM

BLESSED SACRAMENT CATHOLIC CHURCH

Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. Services for the mass and interment will be livestreamed and available via the link: https://admin.mediafusionapp.com/_live/eventPlayer.php?eventId=2097_9281.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic School.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with