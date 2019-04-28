|
|
November 16, 1980 - April 21, 2019
Eddie Torres was joined with the Lord on April 21, 2019, at the age of 38. He was born on November 16, 1980, in El Paso, Texas. Eddie lived his life for his son, family and friends. He was kind, funny, loving, humble, generous, intelligent and hard working. He always went out of his way to help those he loved. He was a successful journeyman plumber and devoted father to his son Colton. He enjoyed raising his son, fishing, kayaking, playing guitar and jamming with friends, having cook-outs, and hanging with friends and family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Susan Sloan. Eddie is loved and will be missed by his son, Colton Torres; sister, Vanessa Vega; and brother, Albert Valdez. He is also survived by his uncle and aunt who raised him, Ruben and Mari Sloan; as well as extended family and many friends.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, with an Evening Service at 7 p.m. The Funeral Service will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 28, 2019