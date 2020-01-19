San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
home of her son, Al Saldaña, Jr.
Edelmira C. Saldaña


1922 - 2020
Edelmira C. Saldaña, age 97, was born to parents Jose B. Campa and Frances Lujan Campa in Dallas, Texas.

"Delma," as she was known to many of her family and friends, later moved to San Antonio where she met and married Alfonso "Lefty" Saldaña in 1940. In 1950, in order for the couple to purchase their first house, Edelmira entered the work force when she went to work for Joske's. She would eventually become a representative for Avon products, attain nurse's aide licensing and go on to enjoy her work as a private duty nurse's aide.

She was preceded in death by her son, John William Saldaña, husband, Alfonso, second husband, Enrique Guevara and grandson, Ronald Salinas. She is survived by sons, Alfonso, Jr. (Corinne) and George Saldaña (Anita); daughter, Rebecca Archer; grandchildren, Fred J. Salinas, John A. Salinas, Monica J. Smoote (Robert), Marc C. Saldaña (Shannon), Jennifer C. Moberly (Kevin), George E. Saldaña, and Andrea M. Cunningham (Kieran); and 18 great grandchildren, seven great, great grandchildren; her sister, Viola Brooks (Paul) and numerous nephews and nieces. Edelmira was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 20th from 7 – 9 p.m. at the home of her son, Al Saldaña, Jr. Following cremation, a family graveside service will be held at a later date.

The family would like to extend a special word of thanksgiving to her hospice nurse, Kristopher Plummer, and other staff members at Trinity Hospice and Parkway Assisted Living for their exceptional care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
