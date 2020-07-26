Edelmiro "Eddie" Gonzalez, Sr. went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2020, at the age of 76, in San Antonio, TX. He was born on September 10, 1943 in Falfurrias, TX to Alejandro and Benilde Gonzalez. He is preceded in death by his wife Henrietta Gonzalez; parents, daughter, Carolyn Gonzalez; grandson, Matthew Ray Gonzalez and great-grandson Jase H. Rodriguez. Edelmiro is survived by his loving children, Connie Jean Rodriguez (Luis), Catherine Marie Guerra (Mike), Edelmiro Gonzalez, Jr. (Jennifer) and Gilbert Gonzalez; siblings, Tomasita Villarreal, Melba Lopez, Alejandro Gonzalez, Jr. and Homero Gonzalez; 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

Funeral Service will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at San Jose Burial Park. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.