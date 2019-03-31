JANUARY 28, 1939 - MARCH 13, 2019

Edelweiss Anne Polk Astrahan passed away in San Antonio on March 13, 2019, after several months of declining health. She was born in Abilene, Texas on January 28, 1939, to James Knox Polk and Mildred Jenkens Polk, both deceased. Her early childhood was spent in several small Texas towns as the family moved due to her father's career. The family settled in Victoria, Texas, where Edelweiss spent her high school years at, and graduated from, Patti Welder High School in Victoria. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art Education from the University of North Texas and taught public school art for several years. In 1974, she married Richard Astrahan, now deceased. Edelweiss had a long and successful career in sales with Deere and Company, Paymentech, Inc. and AT&T. After spending most of her adult life in Dallas, in 2016 she moved to San Antonio. She is survived by one sister, Angeline Polk Richmond and husband Edwin; two nieces: Margaret Grace (Peggy) Richmond, spouse Aimee, and their six daughters; and Anne Barry Richmond Wakefield, spouse Steve, and their two sons; several cousins; and many good friends. There will be a private celebration of her life for family and close friends in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the San Antonio Humane Society or Texas Public Radio. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

