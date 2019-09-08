Home

Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1254 Business 35 N.
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 624-0500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1254 Business 35 N.
New Braunfels, TX 78130
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1254 Business 35 N.
New Braunfels, TX 78130
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church
Edgar Paul Hubertus


1927 - 2019
Edgar Paul Hubertus Obituary
October 28, 1927 - September 3, 2019
Edgar Paul Hubertus, age 91, and a resident of New Braunfels, passed away on Tuesday evening, September 3, 2019 at Oak Tree Assisted Living surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Hubertus was born on October 28, 1927 in Comal County to the late Paul Hubertus and Helena Fey Hubertus. He later married Allene Kneuper Hubertus in 1952-a marriage that spanned 64 years up until her passing on May 10, 2016. Survivors include his children, Charles (Jean) Hubertus, Harvey (Charlene) Hubertus and Florence Sultemeier; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grand children; sister, Nettie Batey and brother, Marvin Hubertus. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday morning, September 10, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery. Immediately following the burial, a reception will be held back at the church in St. Mary's Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Joseph's Chapel at Comal (c/o Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church) or to Hope Hospice of New Braunfels.
To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019
