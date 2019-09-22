|
July 13, 1927 - September 10, 2019
Edith Arlene O'Neill, age 92, passed away September 10, 2019 in Austin, Texas. She was born July 13, 1927 to Murray and Amelia (Heimann) Harding in San Antonio, Texas. Edith graduated from Hot Wells High School in 1945 and was a member of the Scottish Lassies and was voted most beautiful girl in her class. She taught Sunday School at St. John's Lutheran Church where she was a member from birth through 1987 when she transferred membership to Shepherd King Lutheran where she remained a member. In later years Edith volunteered at Christian Assistance Ministries. She was an avid bowler and attended numerous State and National tournaments. She was also a huge Spurs fan and was able to attend a few games and rarely missed a game on TV. She enjoyed traveling with her husband of 56 years, Leroy, to Las Vegas, Ruidoso, and Louisiana. Edith is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy O'Neill; sisters, Lena Strey and Rose Burg and granddaughter, Megan McLain. She is survived by sons, Terry O'Neill and wife Mary, Larry O'Neill and wife Alice; daughter, Kathy O'Neill; granddaughter, Kelly Wallace; five great grandchildren; one great great grandchild, and additional step grandchildren who all knew her as Nomie. Other friends and relatives will miss her greatly.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
FUNERAL SERVICE
WEDNESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 25, 2019
11:00 AM
SHEPHERD KING LUTHERAN CHURCH
303 WEST RAMSEY ROAD
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78216
Pastor Kris Hill will officiate. Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
