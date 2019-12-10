|
Edith F. Sowell, age 97, of Universal City, Texas passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019. Edith was born January 17, 1922 in McCaulley, Texas. Edith is survived by her son, Vernon Sowell; grandsons, Clay Sowell and Brandon Sowell; granddaughters, Rayleen Watson Mace, Elizabeth Sowell, Maureen Sowell Binger, and Lisa Luke Herlihy; numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 70 yrs, Charlie Sowell; and son, Charles Ray Sowell. She worked at the Base Exchange at Randolph AFB for 15 yrs and at a florist for numerous yrs. She was a member of the Eastern Star & Daughters of the Nile. As a military spouse, she spent many yrs with her husband & two sons moving throughout the country and to Japan. Edith and Charlie loved to travel and during retirement they took many trips. Travel often included visits to National Parks and historical landmarks. They enjoyed exploring major
cities, visiting places and making new friends along the way. Edith and Charlie's travels included trips abroad, including Russia and China. Edith and Charlie were members of the Alamo City Historical Car Club and The Alamo A's local car clubs. A Funeral Service for Edith will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialuniversal.com for the Sowell family.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 10, 2019