Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
(210) 658-7037
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Sowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith F. Sowell


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith F. Sowell Obituary

Edith F. Sowell, age 97, of Universal City, Texas passed away on Saturday December 7, 2019. Edith was born January 17, 1922 in McCaulley, Texas. Edith is survived by her son, Vernon Sowell; grandsons, Clay Sowell and Brandon Sowell; granddaughters, Rayleen Watson Mace, Elizabeth Sowell, Maureen Sowell Binger, and Lisa Luke Herlihy; numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 70 yrs, Charlie Sowell; and son, Charles Ray Sowell. She worked at the Base Exchange at Randolph AFB for 15 yrs and at a florist for numerous yrs. She was a member of the Eastern Star & Daughters of the Nile. As a military spouse, she spent many yrs with her husband & two sons moving throughout the country and to Japan. Edith and Charlie loved to travel and during retirement they took many trips. Travel often included visits to National Parks and historical landmarks. They enjoyed exploring major

cities, visiting places and making new friends along the way. Edith and Charlie's travels included trips abroad, including Russia and China. Edith and Charlie were members of the Alamo City Historical Car Club and The Alamo A's local car clubs. A Funeral Service for Edith will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.colonialuniversal.com for the Sowell family.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -