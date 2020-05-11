Edith "Edie" LaNell Fincher, aged 93, passed away on May 7, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas, following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.Edith was born on a ranch near Youngsport in Bell County, Texas, on October 20, 1926, the second child of Ira C. and Etta Brooking. As a child, Edith attended school in a one-room schoolhouse. Electricity did not come to her family until her teenage years. She graduated from Florence High School and briefly attended Temple Junior College. In 1946, she met James "Jimmy" Fincher. After a brief courtship, they would wed on January 17, 1947. They were married for over 60 years until his death in 2007. In the early 1950's, she moved to San Antonio, Texas, and remained a long-time resident until illness caused her to move to West Texas to be near her family. In San Antonio, she was an active member of the North Side Church of Christ. She worked many years as District Secretary for Eli Lilly and Company, retiring from that position. Edith enjoyed many forms of sewing and crafts, always able to provide hours of entertainment to grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was fond of visiting the family ranch and took pride in her ranching heritage. Edith is survived by one son: Cecil W. Fincher and his wife, Diane, of Lubbock, Texas, and two grandchildren: Jonathan W. Fincher of Norman, Oklahoma, and Benjamin H. Fincher and his wife, Elizabeth, of Knoxville, Tennessee. In addition to her husband and parents, one brother, James Brooking of Florence, Texas, precede her in death. In death, she anxiously awaited the sight of her risen Savior, having not outlived her love for Him.On her behalf, Mrs. Fincher's family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Legacy of the South Plains Memory Care Unit and Area Community Hospice for the kindness and care afforded her.A private service is planned. Remembrances may be made to the Salama Fund at Monterey Church of Christ, Lubbock, Texas, or the Children's Home of Lubbock.



