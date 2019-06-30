Home

Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Alamo Heights Methodist Church,
825 E. Basse Rd.
San Antonio,, TX
Edith Louise May Collins


1931 - 2019
Edith Louise May Collins Obituary
May 21, 1931 - June 26, 2019
Our Lord and Savior called Edith (Edie) May Collins home to Heaven on Wednesday, June 26, at the age of 88. She was born May 21,1931 in the town of Knippa, Texas. This grand event took place in a small wood house, designed and built by her father. Edith is survived by her husband Finis F. Collins, San Antonio, TX and her children. Daughter, Karen Abee (Husband, Chris) Paige, TX, Son, John May, (Wife, Carol) San Antonio, TX, Son, Steven May, San Antonio, TX, Son, Russell May, (Wife, Susie) Austin, TX, 10 Grand Children, 12 Great Grand Children. Brother Bob Saunders (wife Stella), Sisters, Allene Mandry and Husband Arthur, Doreene Barrett and Husband Ed, Kathy Bortz and Husband Sam.

Services: Tuesday, July 2, 2019 1:00 PM
Alamo Heights Methodist Church, 825 E. Basse Rd. San Antonio, TX

In lieu of flowers send donations to the .
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019
