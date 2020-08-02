Edith Mae Ingle was born 15 February 1927 in San Antonio. She attended St. Michael's Grade School and High School. After graduation in 1945, she worked for the OPA - the Office of Price Administration, monitoring price and rent controls for the country at war.

After WW II, she served as secretary to the president of St. Mary's University where she met a young lecturer, Otto G. Brown. They were married in August of 1951 and lived in Austin, Beaumont and finally again in San Antonio. Edith supported her husband for 39 married years as he continued his education and built his career, until his death in 1988.

As a widow, Edith became active in St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, joining the choir and assisting to publish the bulletin. She was a generous financial sponsor for scholarships and sports, a team leader for parish accounting, or anywhere labor was needed. She was the one who stepped forward to drive aging church members to events when they became house-bound. Each year she donated hours of her time as an IRS-Certified volunteer, providing tax preparation assistance to the elderly. As generously as she had supported St. Mark's, she continued her financial support in her next parish, St. Anthony Mary Claret.

Within her family, she always supported the children of her brother and sister, especially in areas of education. Edith is remembered by her family as the aunt who knew intuitively what gift to give each niece and nephew, from babies to adults. She was an avid sports fan for her entire life.

Edith Mae Ingle Brown died the morning of July 26 at age 93.

She joins her parents David and Josephine Ingle, her husband Otto G. Brown, and her brother J.W.Ingle in heaven.

Edith is survived by her sister Dorothy Ingle Kissling and eleven nieces and nephews who will miss her. Each has his or her own personal memories and stories to tell about her unfailing love, concern and generosity to them. They are: Douglas Brown, Denise Brown Sagray, Janet Kissling Jaeckle, Carol Kissling Webre, Laurie Kissling Kilpatrick, Kathy Kissling Pollock, Tracy Kissling, Amy Kissling, Ellen Kissling Sawko, John Ingle, Jr., and Joseph Ingle. Edith was loved and will be fondly remembered.

Our family is grateful to the staff of her final residence, the Serving Faithfully Assisted Living, LLC, for the special loving care they provided to Edith Brown in the last year of her life.

Edith Mae Ingle Brown will be laid to rest beside her husband at San Fernando Cemetery No. 2 after graveside prayers.