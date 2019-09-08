|
|
April 15, 1924 - September 5, 2019
Edith May (White) Strauch, age 95, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Beeville, Texas on April 15, 1924 of Oscar and Elizabeth White. She was the third child in a line of five beginning with Joyel (deceased at age 2) next Jo, then Edith, followed by twins Jack (deceased) and Mack (deceased). To her family and childhood friends, Edith became known as "Tiny", a nickname used by siblings and cousins throughout her life. Edith met Julius (Dude) Strauch at a dance when she was 18 years old. She later admitted that her first response to their introduction was, "I would never go out with him!" She was not attracted to his dark, wavy hair nor his choice of plain, white shirt. They were married on February 4, 1944 and remained in a devoted relationship until Dude's passing 73 years later. Edith and Dude were blessed with five children: Ray (Betsy), Cindy (Bob), Lindy (Bill), Roger (Diane), and Tom (Sharon). It goes without saying that Edith was very busy momma. After hearing his wife lament her lack of artistic talent in that she had never made a quilt, nor painted a picture, nor played a musical instrument, nor given a public speech, Dude, wrote her the following words quieting her feelings of inadequacy. "All the quilts, pictures, music and 'things' might last a few hundred years but your talents and dedication will last forever in your children and their children's children's children - I think God is happy with you - I know I am." Besides her own five, Edith's descendants include to date: twelve grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, and one great, great grandchild. It appears Dude's prediction has come true. Once Edith retired from AT&T and realized the reality of the "Empty Nest Syndrome", she became an avid square dancer. She very much enjoyed meeting new people and all activities involving full petticoats and exercising to country music. When not dancing, Edith spent weeks seeing the country as Dude drove their motor home around America. She once remarked that if she got homesick, she just stopped in at a Walmart. According to Edith, all Walmarts look like home, since they all are all built the same. The truth was that Edith was always at home if she was with Dude. God's grace has granted Edith her wish that she be allowed to join her husband. So, we do not mourn Edith's passing but celebrate her life and her reunion with her lifelong companion. It has been said that a perfect marriage is nothing more than two imperfect people refusing to give up on each other. We may not be able to declare a marriage perfect, but Edith and Dude appeared to be perfect for each other. She is home.
ROSARY 9:30 A.M, FOLLOWED BY MASS AT 10:00 A.M.
THURSDAY,
SEPTEMBER 12, 2019
HOLY TRINITY CATHOLIC CHURCH
Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Honey Creek.
