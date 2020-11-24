Sister Edith McGrath, aged 91, entered into eternal life on November 22, 2020, at The Village at Incarnate Word, San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Carna, County Galway, Ireland, on June 11, 1929, to John and Mary (Bane) McGrath. Sister Edith entered the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word in 1945. She served in the Congregation's health care ministry in Missouri and Texas. She is survived and dearly missed by her sisters, Sister Theresa McGrath, C.C.V.I. and Brigid Jordan, her brothers Vincent and Paul, nieces and nephews and by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word. Funeral Services will be held in private at The Village at Incarnate Word, 4707 Broadway. Interment in the Convent Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Congregation of the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word, 4503 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas 78209.

