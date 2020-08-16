1/
EDITH (JOHNSTON) NOTBOHM
1934 - 2020
Edith Johnston Notbohm, age 85, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on September 24, 1934, in Great Falls, Montana, to parents, Frances Eleanore and Thomas William Johnston. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Lester W. Notbohm. Edith served her country as a career naval officer.

GRAVESIDE

THURSDAY,

AUGUST 20, 2020

2:45 P.M.

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

1520 HARRY WURZBACH

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
