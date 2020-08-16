1/
Edith Johnston Notbohm, age 85, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on September 24, 1934, in Great Falls, Montana, to parents, Frances Eleanore and Thomas William Johnston. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Lester W. Notbohm. Edith served her country as a career naval officer.
GRAVESIDETHURSDAY, AUGUST 20, 20202:45 P.M.FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY1520 HARRY WURZBACH
