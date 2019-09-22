|
|
February 2, 1929 - September 9, 2019
Edith Amanda Shuptrine Applegate, age 90, died on Monday, September 9, 2019. She will be greatly missed for her good-naturedness, attitude of gratitude, and kindness. Edith was born on February 2, 1929, in Bandera, Texas to John D. and Thelma Shuptrine. Much of Edith's life was spent in Bandera and San Antonio, while the last 9 ½ years she loved living at Cibolo Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center in Boerne, Texas. As a younger adult, Edith worked as a bookkeeper, raised four children, and loved reading romance novels and going country western dancing. While living at Cibolo Creek, Edith enjoyed playing Bingo, getting her hair and nails done, and being surprised with new clothes. Her room was full of family pictures because her family is what mattered most to her. Edith was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Edna Dougherty, John David Shuptrine, and Beth Brock (her twin); sisters-in-law, Sarah Cardwell Shuptrine and Pat Shuptrine; and son, Brian Applegate. Edith will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Phil (Alice) and Rex; daughter, Sandi; brother, Kelly Shuptrine; brother-in-law, Jack Dougherty; beloved grandchildren, Morgan Rankin (Chris) and Tyler Applegate; and much adored great grandchildren, Carter and Emily; and her favorite niece, Brenda Curl. The family wishes to thank the dedicated and loving staff of Cibolo Creek as well as Dr. Victor Vela and Barbara for taking such good care of Edith over the years; and Alamo Hospice for their tremendous support during her last days. Memorial donations, should you wish to do so, may be made in Edith's honor to Meals on Wheels. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 26, at Porter Loring Mortuary beginning at 2:00.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE
THURSDAY,
SEPTEMBER 26, 2019
3:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
