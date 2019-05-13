|
September 10, 1935 - May 9, 2019
Edmund Tom, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Edmund was born to Ted and Minnie Lee Tom on September 10, 1935, growing up in Campbellton, graduating from Pleasanton high school in 1953. After attending Texas A&M for a few years, Edmund accepted a position as a fruit and vegetable inspector for the United States Department of Agriculture traveling from the Rio Grande Valley to California to the southeast states. Edmund married Bettye Montgomery and they had 2 children together, Bart Andrew and Robin Renee. When their union dissolved, Edmund took over his portion of the ranch to begin his career in ranching. In 1966, he met his love for 53 years, Margie Hobrecht and then Charlotte Lee & Justin Patrick (J.Pat) were born.
Edmund's goal was to improve the land he had inherited to make it better and more productive, also to improve the quality of his cattle. In 1969, he began breeding Brahman cattle with Simmental which was the beginning of what is called the Simbrah breed. He was also involved in promoting the sale of his cattle. In 1972, he and other Atascosa cattlemen formed the Atascosa County Cattlemen's Association which he served as the first president. Edmund was elected to the Texas Simmental Association Board serving as President from 1977-1979. He went on to be elected to the American Simmental Association board holding several offices including chairman of the board in 1986. During this time, he and his family traveled to various places in the United States meeting other innovative cattlemen.
Edmund was involved in many community and civic organizations in Atascosa county including: lifelong member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Campbellton Community Hall, McCoy Water Board and served 9 years on the Pleasanton School Board. Edmund was presented with several awards from 1989 until 2008 from the Atascosa County Soil & Water Conservation District for his efforts in conserving the land. As always, Edmund's goal was to leave the land better than when received.
Edmund & son J.Pat bought a ranch in Hebbronville, Texas where he spent his later years enjoying the peace and quiet on the ranch with family gatherings including celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
He preceded in death by his parents, son Bart Andrew Tom, sister Peggy Ree White, and nephew James Michael White.
Edmund is survived by his wife Margaret "Margie" Tom, son J. Pat Tom and wife Karyn, daughters Robin Tom Bukowski and Charlotte Lee Tom. He is also survived by his grandchildren Andrew Dillon Bukowski, Corgey Ree Bukowski, Wylee James Tom, and Wyatt Lane Tom.
Visitation is Monday, May 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Camp- bellton. A funeral mass will be celebrated Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Scared Heart Catholic Church in Campbellton. Interment to follow service at Campbellton Cemetery.
Anyone wishing to leave condolences, share memories or sign the online book may do so at www.hurleyfuneral home.com. Pallbearers for the service as follows: Phillip Tom, Martin Tudyk, Wes Oliver, Kenton Krueger, Keith Powell, Jimbo Bartosh, Wade Stuart and Kevin Heirholzer. Honorary Pallbearers are Phillip May, Tommy Williams, Arthur McCall, Johnny Burdett
Should friends desire, memorials can be made to St. Judd's Children's Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Express-News on May 13, 2019