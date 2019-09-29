San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Edna M. Hopkins Obituary
September 25, 1929 - September 15, 2019
Col. Edna "Hoppy" Hopkins, USAF (Ret.), 89, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. Born September 25, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, she had a distinguished career in the United States Air Force as a surgical nurse. She was most proud of her 18 months of service as a flight nurse in Viet Nam. During her career, and in retirement, she traveled extensively throughout the world. She was preceded in death by her parents and 6 siblings. Edna is survived by her nieces, Madeline Merkl (Frank) and Linda Gamel (Gary); great-nieces and nephews, Greg Gamel (Kristeá), Chris Merkl and Jamie Merkl (Karen); and great-great-nieces and nephew, Jacey, Aaron and Natalie.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
THURSDAY,
OCTOBER 3, 2019
3:00 P.M.
ZION LUTHERAN CHURCH

GRAVESIDE SERVICE
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4, 2019
10:45 A.M.
FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VITAS Healthcare Hospice of San Antonio. A special thank you to Dr. Richard K. Newman and Dr. Gilbert M. Ruiz of ENT Clinics of San Antonio.

Published in Express-News on Sept. 29, 2019
