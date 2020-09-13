1/1
EDNA SCHEEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Edna Scheel, age 85, passed away in San Antonio, Texas on August 30, 2020. She was born in Winchester, Texas on July 16, 1935. Edna was a member of the Holy Name Catholic Church Alter Society and a member of the Beethoven Damenchor. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jessica Porter, her children, Edna Jean and Paul; her sisters, Neva, Dorothy, Alice, Eleanora, and Gloria; and her brothers, Jack and Edward. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Alex J. Scheel; her children, Yvonne Woods (Butch), Rhonda Aunkst (David), and Starlene Ashley (Shawn); her sisters, Lillian and Mary; her grandchildren, James, Michael, Renee, Eric, Emerson, Garrett, Evan, Laura, Nicolette, Jessica, and Alex; her great grandchildren, Dylan, Zoe,

Nyla, Giselle, Paul, River, Ruby, Aiden, Jasper, and June.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 14th from 6-8 pm in the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, September 15th at 9:30 am at Holy Name Catholic Church; 3814 Nash, San Antonio, TX 78223. Condolences may be offered at www.

sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Holy Name Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved