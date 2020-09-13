Edna Scheel, age 85, passed away in San Antonio, Texas on August 30, 2020. She was born in Winchester, Texas on July 16, 1935. Edna was a member of the Holy Name Catholic Church Alter Society and a member of the Beethoven Damenchor. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jessica Porter, her children, Edna Jean and Paul; her sisters, Neva, Dorothy, Alice, Eleanora, and Gloria; and her brothers, Jack and Edward. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Alex J. Scheel; her children, Yvonne Woods (Butch), Rhonda Aunkst (David), and Starlene Ashley (Shawn); her sisters, Lillian and Mary; her grandchildren, James, Michael, Renee, Eric, Emerson, Garrett, Evan, Laura, Nicolette, Jessica, and Alex; her great grandchildren, Dylan, Zoe,

Nyla, Giselle, Paul, River, Ruby, Aiden, Jasper, and June.

Visitation will be on Monday, September 14th from 6-8 pm in the Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, September 15th at 9:30 am at Holy Name Catholic Church; 3814 Nash, San Antonio, TX 78223. Condolences may be offered at www.

sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.