PFC. Eduardo Alberto Covaxin-Santos, United States Army, 23, passed away on April 28, 2020. PFC Covaxin-Santos entered military service in June 2017 and was stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas at the time of his passing.PFC. Covaxin-Santos is survived by his Parents, Rodrigo Covaxin-Santin and Lidia Santos; Siblings Rodrigo Covaxin and Giovanni Covaxin, Grandmothers and numerous Uncles, Aunts and Cousins.Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Heritage Oaks Mortuary, 2502 South W.W. White Road, San Antonio, Texas 78222 with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.A Chapel service will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Heritage Oaks Mortuary. Interment will immediately follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, Texas 78209.Full military honors will be conducted at a later date.Due to the regulations concerning COVID-19, only ten people will be allowed at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Oaks Mortuary.