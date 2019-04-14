|
|
December 11, 1936 - April 1, 2019
Eduardo Cadena, 82, went to be with the Lord on April 1, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on December 11, 1936, in Three Rivers, Texas to Baltezar Reyes Cadena and Victoria Mosqueda Cadena. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Eliseo Cadena and Elias Cadena. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Guadalupe F. Cadena. He is also survived by his sons, Eddie Cadena, Jr. and Michael Cadena (Nicole); step-daughter, Cynthia; step- son, Felix; step- daughter, Cindy Duron (Fred Duron, III); step-son, Mark Mendoza; siblings, Alizandro Cadena, Estella Cadena, Mary Longoria (Ray) and Fela Leal; as well as numerous grand children, nieces and nephews. He enjoyed watching all types of sports. He is an Air Force Vietnam War Veteran. He proudly served 24 years in the Air Force, a Civil Service retiree from Kelly Air Force Base, and a member of the Catholic War Veterans.
A visitation was held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 5-9p.m. with a rosary recited at 7p.m. A second visitation was held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 8:00 a.m.
All services were at Castle Ridge Mortuary, 8008 Military Drive West, San Antonio, Texas 78227.
Burial took place at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.The family of Eduardo Cadena would like to thank everyone for their love, support and flowers sent during this very difficult time.
A special thank you is also extended to Castle Ridge Mortuary for the care of their loved one and the service to the family.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 14, 2019