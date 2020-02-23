|
|
Eduardo "Bonne" Hector Garza Sr. went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 81. He was born in Rio Grande City, Texas on April 17, 1938 to, the late Jose Adan Garza Sr. and Crisanta Garza Garza. He was an Executive Officer for over 30 years at the Alamo National Bank.
Eduardo is preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 52 years, Celia Quiroz Garza; and his brothers, Jose Adan Jr., Narciso and Leonel.
He survived by his children, Yvonne Marie Garza and Eduardo Garza Jr.; his nieces and nephews; his beloved dog, Carmelo; and extended family and friends who all adored him.
We would like to extend a sincere thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at The Forum at Lincoln Heights for the care and compassion given to Eduardo. We would also like to thank Superior Hospice.
Visitation will begin on Monday, February 24 at Roy Akers Funeral Home – 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 – from 5PM to 9PM, with a Rosary at 7PM. On Tuesday, February 25, family and friends will meet at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament – 600 Oblate Dr. 78216 – for a Mass at 12:30PM. A Procession will follow for the Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery – 17501 Nacogdoches Rd. 78266. (242 out of 195 words)
Published in Express-News on Feb. 23, 2020