June 27, 1935 - June 22, 2019

Eduardo Peña, Jr. age 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. Mr. Peña grew up in Laredo where he was born. He was the first in his family to go to college, graduating from the University of Texas at Austin in 1958. He married his high school sweetheart, Ada Reyna Peña, and they moved to Washington, DC where Peña received his law degree from the Columbus School of Law, The Catholic University of America in 1967.



Peña worked at the U.S. Capitol for U.S. Senator Ralph Yarborough, from Texas, and for U.S. Senator Birch Bayh, of Indiana, and practiced law in Washington, DC for more than 30 years. He was General Counsel to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus Institute since its founding. He was a Special Advisor to President Lyndon Johnson with the Committee on Mexican American Affairs and helped organize and charter numerous other Latino organizations.



Peña was elected National President of LULAC during its 50th anniversary and served as a founding member of the Hispanic Bar Association of the District of Columbia. His career also included assignments with the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and he was appointed by President Nixon to be Executive Director of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). He was a two-time recipient of the DOL's award for meritorious achievement.



"The battles in which we are engaged today continue the legacy left by President Peña and LULAC is fortunate to have had such a leader among us," said Domingo Garcia, LULAC National President. "Our job now is to make sure that we honor his contributions and sacrifices by defending the civil rights of Latinos with the same vigor, passion and determination that he did because we have too much at stake and Ed would expect nothing less of the organization he loved," he added.



Peña proudly served in the U.S. Army after graduating from college and was honorably discharged.



Eduardo Peña, Jr. is survived by his wife of 59 years, Ada R. Peña; his daughter, Celinda Peña Shoffner of Washington, DC; son, Eduardo Peña, III of Santa Barbara, CA, sisters, Elsa Peña Herbeck, Herminia Peña Vigil and Evelina Peña Beltran, all of San Antonio; five grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.



The family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m., on Sunday, June 30, 2019 and a funeral service will follow at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A funeral mass will take place on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Laredo. Mr. Peña will be buried at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 1718 San Jorge Ave., Laredo, Texas 78040.



