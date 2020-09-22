1/1
EDWARD A. DUCHIN
Edward A. Duchin, of San Antonio passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was 96 years old.

Edward was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Freddye Mae; his parents, Helen and Bert; step-father, Henry Gross; brother, George; sister, Betty Berg and her husband Sidney; sister-in-law, Shirley Edelman and her husband Raymond.

He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Brian (Marilyn), Mike (Sherri), and David (Rhonda); grandchildren, Jeff Duchin (Erin), Ellen Duchin (Jordan) and Melissa, Steven and Jeremy Duchin; sister-in-law, Cecil Duchin and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

Edward's family wishes to thank caregivers Alma Villalpando, Elva Salazar, Elvita Huron, Rosemary Semersky, and Delia Medina for their care and kindness. The family also wishes to thank the staff at Christus VNA hospice.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edward's memory may be made to the charity of your choice.

Graveside service was held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Temple Beth-El Cemetery on Austin Hwy. To view a recording of this service, please visit www.porterloring.com.

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




Published in Express-News on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
