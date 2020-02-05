Home

Bierschwale Family Heritage Oaks Mortuary
2502 South W.W. White Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78222
(210) 337-9999
Edward Aloysius Buckley Jr.

Edward Aloysius Buckley Jr. Obituary

Edward (Buck) Aloysius Buckley Jr. July 7, 1932 to February 1, 2020. He entered into eternal life surrounded by family and friends. Edward is preceded in death by his parents Edward Sr. and Velma Inez Harris Buckley; brother Patrick Buckley; son-in-law, Timothy W. Murphy Sr.; brother-in-law, Jacob Biry. He is survived by his loving wife, of 68 years, Yvonne Marie Batot Buckley; brother Charles Dee Buckley; children: Laurette Buckley Calderon, Lyndelle Ballard (Gary), Mark Buckley (Linda Lumpkin) Wade Buckley (Diane), Kathleen Achilles (Gary), Maureen Buckley Murphy, Adrienne Forks

( Joseph), Rosanne Morris

( Patrick); 19 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sisters in law and brother in law: Lydia Buckley, Peggy Matcek (Stanley), Patricia Biry. Numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews and countless friends throughout San Antonio and Texas.

Visitation will be held at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church on Friday, February 7th beginning at 12:15 p.m., followed by mass to be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.

www.heritageoaksmortuary.com

Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2020
