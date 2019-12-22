|
|
Edward B. Sifuentes entered Heavens gates on December 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Virginia F. Sifuentes, his uncle David F. Sifuentes and his three cousins Adam Arevalo, Rudy Arevalo, and Louis Sifuentes Jr. Edward's survivors are his parents Delia F. Sifuentes and Eddie Aguirre, his daughter Kaila L. Sifuentes, his sister Magen S. Sifuentes, his aunt Alice Arevalo and two uncles Robert F. Sifuentes and Louis F. Sifuentes. Edward will always be by our sides and in our hearts until we meet again. Please follow Edward's Facebook and friends for updates about service.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019