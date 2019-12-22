Home

POWERED BY

Services
M.E.Rodriguez Funeral Home
511 Guadalupe Street
San Antonio, TX 78207
(210) 226-6111
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Sifuentes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward B. Sifuentes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward B. Sifuentes Obituary

Edward B. Sifuentes entered Heavens gates on December 15, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Virginia F. Sifuentes, his uncle David F. Sifuentes and his three cousins Adam Arevalo, Rudy Arevalo, and Louis Sifuentes Jr. Edward's survivors are his parents Delia F. Sifuentes and Eddie Aguirre, his daughter Kaila L. Sifuentes, his sister Magen S. Sifuentes, his aunt Alice Arevalo and two uncles Robert F. Sifuentes and Louis F. Sifuentes. Edward will always be by our sides and in our hearts until we meet again. Please follow Edward's Facebook and friends for updates about service.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M.E.Rodriguez Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -