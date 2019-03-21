|
October 10, 1951 - March 9, 2019
Edward "Eddie" Diaz Garcia, was called home by our Lord on March 9, 2019 at the blessed age of 67. He was born October 10, 1951 in San Antonio, Tx to Edward and Ruth Garcia. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Stella, Delores and Lucy. He will be missed by his wife Betty Jean Garcia; daughters Gina Caplan (Jeff), Jennifer Guzman (Andrew), Jessica Mitchell (Antonio); grandchildren Danica, Cameron, Anthony, Emma Lily, J'Mari, Eliana Rose; great-grandson Ashton; step grandchildren Brianna, Desaray, Oscar, Richard, Faith, Raeanna and Julianna; sisters Mary Lou (John), Teresa; brothers Arthur
(Nora), Leonard (Donna), Ernest (Debbie), as well as countless beloved nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Edward served our country honorably in the US Army. He was a Vietnam War Veteran, a true patriot, and sports enthusiasts. His faith in God never wavered and he will live in the hearts of his family and friends forever.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3:00 - 9:00 PM with a service at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. There is no procession, friends and family will meet at St. Dominic Catholic Church on Monday, March 25, 2019 for a 9:30 AM Mass. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 21, 2019