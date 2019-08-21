|
|
October 5, 1935 - August 11, 2019
Edward Donald Clark age 83 of San Antonio, Texas went to be with our Lord on August 11, 2019. Born in Manchester, New Hampshire on October 5, 1935 to Thomas Edward Clark and Ethel Frances Robinson (Clark). While stationed at Lackland AFB, he met and married the love of his life, Lupe Garcia Clark. From their wedding day on June 2, 1957, they remained at each other's side for over 60 years until Lupe's Death on February 11, 2017.
Ed is survived by his two daughters, Dr. Donna Clark-Hagy, and Yvette Clark. His pride and joy, his grandson Christopher Clark Hagy (Gaby). Ed had a tremendous love for life. His personal goal was to make people happy through his penchant for joke telling.
His strong faith led him to become a founding member of the St. Luke's Men's Club. Though his earthbound journey has come to an end, he now joins his wife and infant daughter Carol Lee Clark in heaven. He will be forever missed.
The family will be receiving friends from 4-6pm on August 24, 2019 at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home, 6321 Bandera Road; with service and rosary from 6-8pm that same evening.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 21, 2019