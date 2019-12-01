|
|
Edward S. "Ed" Wright died November 22, 2019 in Dallas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy.
He is survived by his sister Wanna Hinchee of Lake Ridge, VA; son, Steve Wright, and his wife, Elizabeth of Montgomery, AL; son, Mark Wright of Dallas; son-in-law Toby Ashabranner of Dallas; daughter, Katherine Evans of Dallas; and granddaughter, Taylor Evans of Dallas.
A service will be held
Saturday, December 7,
at 3:00 p.m. at
CC Young,
4847 W. Lawther Dr.,
Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the
CC Young Hospice Fund.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 1, 2019