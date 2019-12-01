Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
CC Young
4847 W. Lawther Dr.
Dallas, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward "Ed" S. Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward "Ed" S. Wright Obituary

Edward S. "Ed" Wright died November 22, 2019 in Dallas.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy.

He is survived by his sister Wanna Hinchee of Lake Ridge, VA; son, Steve Wright, and his wife, Elizabeth of Montgomery, AL; son, Mark Wright of Dallas; son-in-law Toby Ashabranner of Dallas; daughter, Katherine Evans of Dallas; and granddaughter, Taylor Evans of Dallas.

A service will be held

Saturday, December 7,

at 3:00 p.m. at

CC Young,

4847 W. Lawther Dr.,

Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the

CC Young Hospice Fund.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -