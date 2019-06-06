|
|
March 22, 1937 - May 31, 2019
Edward Fernandez went to be with the Lord on May 31, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mucio Zamora and Otila Zamora. Edward is survived by his loving wife, Chonita Fernandez; first cousin Alfred Arocha (Sylvia); great nieces and nephews, along with a loving extended family and friends.
Edward began his career working at Joske's and that's where he met Chonita. Edward then went to serve in the army for 2 years and returned back to Joske's. He reunited with Chonita and they spent 49 wonderful years together. Edward went onto college at San Antonio College for two years and then received his masters from UT San Marcos.
He then went to work as a Computer technician at Kelly field for 30 years where he retired. Edward was very adventurous, spontaneous, and motivated. Edward and Chonita loved to hunt, fish and travel around the world. He also did taxidermy work, which he self-taught and loved to play his guitar. Edward was devoted husband, uncle and friend. He touched the lives of many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 8th for a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Holy Name Catholic Church. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Devine, Tx.
Published in Express-News on June 6, 2019