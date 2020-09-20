1/1
COL. EDWARD G. BRADSHAW U.S. ARMY (RET.)
1942 - 2020
Col. Edward G. Bradshaw, age 78, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Boerne, Texas.

He was born April 4, 1942 to Mimi Goodman and W.V. Bradshaw in Winchester, Virginia. Col. Bradshaw served over 29 years in the United States Army. During that time he held 11 different commands and served two tours in Vietnam.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Dr. W.V. Bradshaw, Betty Rogers, and Dr. Robert Bradshaw.

Edward is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mackie Bradshaw; sons, Edward G. Bradshaw Jr. (Veronica), William Bradshaw (Kelli), and Robert Bradshaw (Jacqueline); grandchildren, Edward III, Victoria, William, and Elijah Bradshaw; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends.

A private ceremony will be held for the family at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Published in Express-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
