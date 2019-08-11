Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
4603 Manitou Rd.
San Antonio, TX
Edward Gerald Cotter


1932 - 2019
Edward Gerald Cotter Obituary
October 05, 1932 - July 31, 2019
Edward Gerald Cotter danced his way into heaven to meet his loving wife Pilar, daughter Teresa Geraldine, and grandson Buddy on July 31, 2019. He lived a very full 86 years, 30 of them serving in the USAF and he retired as a CMST. He is survived by his loving children Betty Cotter Tousek, Johanna Crow, Elizabeth King, Deborah Susan Cotter his only son Edward Francis Cotter. He was deeply loved by his 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grand
-children (#29 on the way), and his multitude of nieces and nephews. Grandpa never met a stranger, loved traveling and life itself. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. and rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday August 15, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North 3401 Cherry Ridge San Antonio, TX 78230. Funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday August 16, 2019 at St. Luke's Catholic Church 4603 Manitou Rd. San Antonio, TX 78228. Burial following mass at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, he will be buried with full military honors.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
