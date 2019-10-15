|
Edward Koehler, veteran of World War II, Korea and the Cold War and over 43 years of government service, passed away peacefully at his home in San Antonio, Texas on Friday, October 4th, at the age of 94.
The youngest of five siblings, Edward Hugo Koehler was born on January 13, 1925 in Poteet, Texas to farmer Hugo Koehler and Alma Hartung Koehler. As a young boy Ed worked on the farm that raised peanuts, strawberries and vegetables. He graduated from Poteet High School in 1942 and went on to study engineering at Texas A&I in Kingsville. As World War II intensified, Ed enlisted in the US Army Air Corps Reserves in June of 1943, beginning a distinguished 23-year military career that included over 22 years on active duty.
He trained as a weather officer and navigator during 1943-44 and served on flight crews ferrying newly manufactured B-17s and B-25s from California to combat squadrons in the Pacific Theater during 1944-45. After several years of post-war training and service on flight crews based in the US and Germany, Ed began pilot training in 1950 leading to piloting B-29s on combat missions over Korea from bases in Japan during 1952-53. As a pilot in the Air Force's Strategic Air Command (SAC), Ed led flight crews for the next 13 years of the Cold War from various SAC bases including 11 years piloting the B-47 Stratojet bomber armed with nuclear weapons in constant readiness to strike targets in the Soviet Union.
He retired from active duty in 1966 with the rank of Lt. Colonel. He earned many medals and commendations including the Air Force Commendation Medal and the Longevity Service Award with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters.
It was during his training between 1948-49 in Alamagordo, New Mexico that Ed met the love of his life, Louise Anderwald, an Army Nurse and fellow Texan, assigned to "fatten him up" so he could pass his flight physicals. They were married in Roswell, New Mexico in April, 1949 and began a family soon thereafter. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
Upon his retirement from active duty, Ed and his family returned to Texas and Ed joined the US Civil Service as a pilot instructor and safety officer at NAS Chase Field in Beeville, a key training base for Naval Aviators. He continued to serve his country there in positions of increasing responsibility for a total of 20 years. He retired in 1987 to his home on Lake LBJ in Kingsland where he enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening and playing with his grandchildren for the next 25 years. Ed and Louise moved to San Antonio in late 2011.
Ed lived a life focused on family, education and service to his country and others. His military career took him all over the world and away from his family for lengthy periods, he treasured his time with family and would always bring home gifts and dolls and toys from his travels. He was greatly loved by his grandchildren who he enjoyed entertaining at "the Lake".
He cherished education and lifetime learning and though the military service interrupted his education, he continued to work toward his engineering degree, gained many advanced certifications, loved his role as instructor and educator in the Air Force and Navy and inspired his children to excel in their education. He had great interest in world affairs, politics and current events and continued to do the daily crossword puzzle until very late in life.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife, Louise A. Koehler of San Antonio, his daughter Barbara Chu and husband John of Granite Bay, CA, daughter Shirley Koehler of San Antonio, son Edward Koehler Jr. and wife Deborah of Houston, son Richard Koehler and wife Kelly of Houston, daughter Paula Bradley and husband Keith of Lubbock, as well as 12 grandchildren and 4 greatgrandchildren.
Visitation will begin Friday, October 18th at 11:30 A.M. with a funeral service at 12:30 P.M. at The Angelus Funeral Home, 1119 N. St. Mary's St.
Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Ed's honor to a charity of your choosing.
