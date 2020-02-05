|
Edward Joseph Kindla was born March 18, 1940 and was called home Sunday, February 2, 2020.
He is survived by his children, Alan (Melinda Couey), Joe (Cathy), Jimmy, Gary (Michelle Nentwich), Crystal; grandchildren, Brittany Phillips (Cody), Brandon, Courtney Zigmond (Lucas), Brooke, Catlynn, Branton, Jeremy, Dylan, Colton; great grandchildren, Bristol, Maisen, Bailey, Riley, Karsynn, Andrew; sisters, Margurite, Rose; brother August.
He is preceded in passing by his wife, Opal; son, Steven.
Visitation will be
February 9, 2020 from
5:00- 9:00 PM,
Funeral Services will be
Monday at 1:00 PM at
Mission Park Funeral
Chapels South.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2020