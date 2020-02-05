Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Edward Joseph Kindla Obituary

Edward Joseph Kindla was born March 18, 1940 and was called home Sunday, February 2, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Alan (Melinda Couey), Joe (Cathy), Jimmy, Gary (Michelle Nentwich), Crystal; grandchildren, Brittany Phillips (Cody), Brandon, Courtney Zigmond (Lucas), Brooke, Catlynn, Branton, Jeremy, Dylan, Colton; great grandchildren, Bristol, Maisen, Bailey, Riley, Karsynn, Andrew; sisters, Margurite, Rose; brother August.

He is preceded in passing by his wife, Opal; son, Steven.

Visitation will be

February 9, 2020 from

5:00- 9:00 PM,

Funeral Services will be

Monday at 1:00 PM at

Mission Park Funeral

Chapels South.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 5, 2020
