Edward L "Poppy" Duxstad, age 93, made his way home to heaven with his family at his side on August 31, 2020. Edward Duxstad was born near Clinton, Wisconsin, May 14, 1927 to Marvin and Esther Duxstad. He served his country in both the Army and Air Force during World War II and Korean War. He graduated from Monmouth University and pursued a career in life insurance. He was the first in his family to graduate from college. He moved to Texas in the late 1950's, where he married Alyce Archer Duxstad and had four children. He is survived by: Frank Duxstad and grandson Wylie; Eric J. Duxstad; Kyle Duxstad and wife Karen, grandchildren Kelsey and Ryan; Sarah Mkhantar and grandson Zachary and fiancé Delani. Our father will miss seeing his friends: George Karutz, Jimmy Hale, Hal Fraunhofer, Pablo Lomax, Andrew Novak, Sandy and Brenda Atherton, Spencer Stubbs and Joan Pedrotti, Maria De Los Angeles Valderrama Guerra (Angela) and numerous lunch pals from over the years. One solace is that he is now able to be with all of his family and friends that have passed on before him. Our father loved his family, the Chicago White Sox, the Green Bay Packers, fishing, traveling, a good cigar, and a full glass of wine. He loved people and easily struck up conversations with anyone. He treated everyone with the same level of respect and dignity, no matter their station in life.

Poppy was dearly loved and will be missed. We take great comfort in knowing we will see him again. We would like to say a special, heartfelt thank you to our father's caregivers. Maria Lopez who has been a family friend for over 50 years. Also, Mary Alice Carranza, Olympia Weed, Millie Hardee and several others who helped our father through his final years. Their love and support were invaluable and gave us all great comfort. Services to be held at: Sunset Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio, TX, 78218. Chapel service starts at 1:45pm, gravesite service to follow.