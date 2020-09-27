Edward L. Graf, age 92, passed away on September 9, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.

He was born on February 3, 1928 in Cisco, Texas.

Edward proudly served his country for 5 years of active duty in the U. S. Marine Corps as well as the Coast Guard Reserves from which he retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He also served his community for 37 years in the San Antonio Police Department. In addition, he volunteered for the Fort Sam Houston Memorial Services Detachment Honor Guard (MSD).

Edward was preceded in death by his parents, E.E. and Elizabeth Graf and his 4 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Martha A. Graf; his children, Mark Edward Graf, Christine Alane Brewer and her husband, William; and his grandchildren, Benjamin and Dalton Brewer.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 1st at 10:00 am at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

The family respectfully asks that no flowers be sent.