Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Brigid's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. Sanchez Sr.


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward L. Sanchez Sr. Obituary

Edward L. Sanchez, Sr. born October 14, 1920 to Soledad and Saturnina Sanchez went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2020 at the age of 99.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Daria Sanchez and son Edward L. Sanchez, Jr. He is survived by his children Anna M. Sanchez, Robert H. Sanchez (Melrose), Armando H. Sanchez, Andrew Sanchez, his siblings Rosa Ybarra, Petra Sanchez, and Eugene Sanchez, 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. followed by Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Brigid's Catholic Church.

Interment to follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -