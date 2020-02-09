|
|
Edward L. Sanchez, Sr. born October 14, 1920 to Soledad and Saturnina Sanchez went to be with the Lord on February 3, 2020 at the age of 99.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Daria Sanchez and son Edward L. Sanchez, Jr. He is survived by his children Anna M. Sanchez, Robert H. Sanchez (Melrose), Armando H. Sanchez, Andrew Sanchez, his siblings Rosa Ybarra, Petra Sanchez, and Eugene Sanchez, 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. followed by Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Brigid's Catholic Church.
Interment to follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020