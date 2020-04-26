|
On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Edward "Ed" Lee Woltersdorf, loving husband and father of two sons passed away at his home in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 92.
Ed was born on October 28, 1927, to Norwin and Annie (Hermann) Woltersdorf, in San Antonio, Texas; the eldest of four sons. As a young boy, he spent time with family, uncles and cousins in San Antonio, Hondo and Weimar. Ed enjoyed the outdoors, which nurtured and developed his positive determination and strong enterprising spirit. After graduation from Harlendale High School in 1946, Ed served in the Navy aboard the USS Kalinin Bay escort aircraft carrier during World War II in the Pacific theater. His military duty uncovered an inherent talent for mechanics and design. After returning from the war, Ed came back home and worked for the San Antonio Buick Company doing upholstery and mechanical work; this is where he met his future bride and the love of his life, Jacquelyn Ann Pomeroy.
After spending several years with the Buick Company, Ed, a self-taught design engineer, ventured out and began aircraft mechanical and interior work at the San Antonio International Airport for General Aviation. This began his career in outfitting the interiors of executive aircraft. While there, working with Dee Howard and Bill Lear on the first Lear Jet, Ed designed and fabricated the door that was used for many years to come on these planes. Soon Ed, Dee Howard and John Draker formed the HDW (Howard, Draker, Woltersdorf) Company and began installing and modifying interiors of privately owned business jets such as Lears, Falcons, Gulfstreams, and Challengers. Ed designed and created the first custom sound-proofing package for Bell Ranger Helicopters; a system that is still used today. As their business grew, Ed's unceasing energy helped develop a strong group of loyal employees who respected his strong work ethic, appreciated his generosity and enjoyed his outgoing and fun-loving nature. Throughout the expansion of the executive aircraft industry, Ed continued to help develop aircraft modifications for Page Gulfstream/Avjet and MSA.
Throughout his career in the 1950s and 1960s, Ed enjoyed building his own race cars and winning numerous track championships at Pan American Speedway. A huge NASCAR enthusiast, Ed attended many races and cheered on old acquaintances at the track, including A.J. Foyt. Hunting, fishing, boating, water skiing and ranching were among the hobbies he loved most. In the years that followed, you would find Ed and Jackie at their ranch in Hondo, Texas. Whether it was going there to hunt, feed cattle, repair fences or "just drive around to check on things", he loved it there; his ranch was the second love of his life.
Always the gracious gentleman, Ed was a man of remarkable caliber and integrity. He smiled easily and spoke softly, lacing conversations with his brilliance and wit about upcoming projects. He lived a full and wonderful life with the family he cherished, the faith he revered and the career he appreciated. The love and legacy he imparts on those he knew will forever remain in our hearts as an adoring husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and loyal friend.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jacquelyn Pomeroy Woltersdorf; sons Gary Lee Woltersdorf and wife Terry of San Antonio and Ronald Alan Woltersdorf and wife Kay of Leon Springs; grandchildren Matthew Lee Woltersdorf and wife Kelly of New Braunfels, Emily Nicole Eikenberg and husband Rodney of San Antonio, Jordyn Alyse Woltersdorf-Zabransky and husband Cody of Campbellton, and Paytyn Woltersdorf of Austin; four great-grandchildren Parker, Collin, Paige and Kate; brothers James Herbert Woltersdorf and wife Helen of San Antonio and Reinhold Carl Woltersdorf and wife Marie of Atkins, Texas; four cousins; and six nieces. Ed is predeceased by his parents and brother, Robert Norwin Woltersdorf.
Interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. A celebration of life is planned for a later date in the year when the family can safely come together. Memorials are suggested to the .