Edward Leza Solis passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at home with family by his side at the age of 88.
Edward was a veteran of the Korean war he served two years was honorably discharged as a Staff Seargent , he worked civil service as an HVAC mechanic for 35 years until retirement; he worked as an HVAC, while at Kelly he volunteered for Temporary Duty in 1966-67 at Spangdahlem AFB, Germany to assist in "Project Rats". He also served temporary duty from 1967 to 68" for project "Commando Easy" at Takhli AB, Thailand, in support of the Air Force mission in Southeast Asia, he received five medals of honors to include; Korean service medal with 2 bronze service stars; National defense survival medal; United Nations service medal; good conduct medal and combat medics badge.
Services
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home from 5pm to 9pm with the rosary to begin at 7pm. Funeral service will be held Friday,. March 20, 2020 at brookehill funeral home at 11am, followed by interment at San Jose Burial Park. Please log on to missionparks.com for full obituary.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 18, 2020