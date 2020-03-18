Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
7:00 PM
Brookehill Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Brookehill Funeral Home

EDWARD LEZA SOLIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
EDWARD LEZA SOLIS Obituary

Edward Leza Solis passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at home with family by his side at the age of 88.

Edward was a veteran of the Korean war he served two years was honorably discharged as a Staff Seargent , he worked civil service as an HVAC mechanic for 35 years until retirement; he worked as an HVAC, while at Kelly he volunteered for Temporary Duty in 1966-67 at Spangdahlem AFB, Germany to assist in "Project Rats". He also served temporary duty from 1967 to 68" for project "Commando Easy" at Takhli AB, Thailand, in support of the Air Force mission in Southeast Asia, he received five medals of honors to include; Korean service medal with 2 bronze service stars; National defense survival medal; United Nations service medal; good conduct medal and combat medics badge.

Services

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home from 5pm to 9pm with the rosary to begin at 7pm. Funeral service will be held Friday,. March 20, 2020 at brookehill funeral home at 11am, followed by interment at San Jose Burial Park. Please log on to missionparks.com for full obituary.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDWARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -