April 4, 1936 - May 15, 2019

Loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. Edward "Buddy" Louis Sanchez, Sr. age 83, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on April 4, 1936, in San Antonio, to parent, Steve Sanchez, and Irene Pena. As a youngster he was a newspaper boy selling on street corners and delivering papers to homes. He also shined shoes. He attended Irving Middle School where he played basketball, football and baseball. Went on to Fox Tech H.S. Buddy joined the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 16 where he boxed. He also boxed for The Moon Glow Boys Club. While in the Marine Corps when stationed in Japan he climbed Mount Fuji. Played for numerous baseball and softball teams Optimist, Colt 45 and The Little Brown Jug. Avid dancer, mechanic, fisherman, hunter and sports enthusiast. Coached girls fast pitch and ladies softball for many years with his daughters on the teams. After being honorably discharged from USMC he was in the USMC reserves also a salesman for Bakers shoe store and worked for APCO Packing Co. He met the love of his life while working at Graysons Department Store in S.A. They moved to Los Angeles where he managed Bakers shoes store in Englewood, CA. Managed a bar in L.A. He also worked for a paving company then became a P.E. Coach for Lillian St Elementary were several of his children attended. After returning to San Antonio he was with Robert B Green Hospital then B.C.M.H.M.R. where he worked as a social worker with adults with mental disabilities. While working at Robert B Green he attended night school at St Phillips College while working The Fig Tree Restaurant. He then went on to Ft Sam Houston and Kelly AFB where he was an aircraft mechanic then went on to parts purchasing. Buddy retired then managed a car wash in the neighborhood. Buddy did whatever it took to make ends meet for his very large family. He talked to everyone he set his eyes on and wanted to know all about them and become their friend.

Preceded in death by parents, Steve Sanchez, and Irene Pena and his son Rodney "Bubba" Sanchez. Edward Louis Sanchez, Sr. is survived by his wife Genevieve (Beva) Gonzaba Sanchez; daughters, Linda Tomasini, Leticia (Gene), Patty (Ray) Canales, Bonnie (Arnold), and Blanca (Felix); his sons, Eddie, Adrian, Edward "Buddy" Jr., Joe (Pattie), Benjamin (Cynthia), and Roland Sanchez; his step-children Lena D Gonzales (James), Veronica Rivas, Felipe Davila; 25 grand children; 23 great-grand- children; 2 great-great-grand- children; his siblings, Steve, Dora, Yvonne, Julie and Arleen and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Porter Loring McCullough.

ROSARY

THURSDAY, JUNE 6, 2019

7:00 PM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL



PROCESSION

FRIDAY, JUNE 7, 2019

11:00 AM

PORTER LORING CHAPEL



MASS

12:00 PM

ST. MARY MAGDALEN CATHOLIC CHURCH

1710 CLOWER ST.

Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

