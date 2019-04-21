|
|
January 3, 1944 - March 31, 2019
Edward Marvin Knights, age 75, passed away at his home in Houston, Texas, surrounded by family, on March 31, 2019.
Ed was born on January 3, 1944 in Williamsport, Pennsyl- vania, to Edward and Dorothy (Patton) Knights. He graduated from Bucknell University and the University of Pennsylvania. Ed shared a dental practice with his father for almost a decade.
After leaving private practice, Ed proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, retiring with the rank of Colonel.
He held many commands and was honored many times, but never lost sight that what mattered most was the people who served with him.
Ed's sense of humor was legendary. His wit moved at the speed of light. Ed loved shooting sports, especially Cowboy Action Shooting.
In 2011, Ed married Mary Johnson, who shared his independent spirit and love of freedom.
In addition to his wife, Ed is survived by his children Josh (Lara), Elissa (Drew), Jeremy, Jared, and Brittany (Jacob); grandchildren Will, Xander, Kingston, Maya, Carter, Liam, and Bella; sister Dotty (David) Scharschu; and many nieces and nephews.
Ed will be laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio. Services will be held on April 26 at 9 am at the Main Post "Gift" Chapel. The family will greet friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on April 25 at the DW Brooks Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites memorials be made to the at www.woundedwarrior
project.org.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019