EDWARD MILLMAN
Edward Millman was born on March 29, 1938 in Brooklyn, NY and went to be with Our Lord and Savior on September 14, 2020 at the age of 82.

He is preceded in death by his son, David Millman and brother, Herbert Millman.

Edward is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Socorro Gutierrez Millman; children Edward, Diana, Daniel and Andrew. He is also survived by son-in-law Rodney Horton (Diana), daughters-in-law Debbie (Edward, Jr.), and Angel (Andrew), and 10 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North on Monday, September 21, 2020 with a Prayer Vigil to begin at 7:00 PM.

Graveside services will be held at 10:15 AM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

For everyone's safety please honor the family from a distance.

We kindly thank you in advance.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
